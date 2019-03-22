|
|
|
FIELDING On 16th March 2019,
in hospital,
MARION ROSE
Aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Bernard (Benny),
loving mum to Elaine, Melvin,
Kevin and Calvin, mother-in-law
to Buzz, Carolanne and Christine and loving nana to Daniel, Dominic, Ben, Laura, Courtney, Calvin, Connor and Ciaran.
'Sadly missed and loved by all'
Funeral Service to be held
at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 29th March at 2.30 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
