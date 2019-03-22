Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Fielding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Fielding

Notice Condolences

Marion Fielding Notice
FIELDING On 16th March 2019,
in hospital,
MARION ROSE
Aged 73 years.
The beloved wife of the
late Bernard (Benny),
loving mum to Elaine, Melvin,
Kevin and Calvin, mother-in-law
to Buzz, Carolanne and Christine and loving nana to Daniel, Dominic, Ben, Laura, Courtney, Calvin, Connor and Ciaran.
'Sadly missed and loved by all'
Funeral Service to be held
at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 29th March at 2.30 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.