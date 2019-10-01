Home

Lancaster Marina Passed away following
a long illness on
Monday 23rd September 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Steve,
dear mother of Norma
and Andrew.

R.I.P my Love

Funeral service is to take place at
1:45pm on Monday 7th October
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are gratefully
received for Preston Multiple
Sclerosis Society.
All further enquiries:
McKenna Funerals
54 Meadow Street
Preston, PR1 1TR
01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019
