NUTTER Marie Peacefully on Sunday 27th October at Blackpool Victoria, aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of Jack, loving mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma and will be sadly missed by all her family.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 11th November at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired would be gratefully received for
'The British Heart Foundation'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019