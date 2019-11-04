Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Marie Nutter

Marie Nutter Notice
NUTTER Marie Peacefully on Sunday 27th October at Blackpool Victoria, aged 81 years.
Beloved partner of Jack, loving mum, mother in law, grandma, great grandma and will be sadly missed by all her family.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 11th November at 12:15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired would be gratefully received for
'The British Heart Foundation'.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019
