|
|
|
McNAUGHTON Suddenly on 4th November 2019, at her home,
MARIE
Aged 54 years.
The dearly loved wife of Ian
and will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Marie's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 19th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, may
be sent for MIND c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019