Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie McNaughton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie McNaughton

Notice Condolences

Marie McNaughton Notice
McNAUGHTON Suddenly on 4th November 2019, at her home,
MARIE
Aged 54 years.
The dearly loved wife of Ian
and will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Marie's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 19th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, may
be sent for MIND c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -