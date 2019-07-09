|
|
|
BURNS Marie Elizabeth Aged 41 years.
Who died peacefully on
Sunday 2nd July 2019 at
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Much loved daughter of
Pat and late Eddie Burns.
Loving mum of Callum,
dear sister of Lee and
granddaughter of Dorothy
and John (deceased).
Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 18th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Funeral Director.
All enquires to
Carrol M. Bibby
Redscar Funeral Home
110 Longridge Rd,
Ribbleton Preston
Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2019