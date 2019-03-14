|
|
|
BOWE Marie Suddenly but peacefully at home on 10th March 2019 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
dearly loved mum of Maureen, Jean and Susan and their families.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
