BATESON The family of Marie would like to thank all family, friends, parishioners of St. Josephs and everyone who attended the funeral for their messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Special thanks to Fr. John for the lovely Mass. Thanks also to Laurel Villas Rest Home and Ward 23 at Royal Preston Hospital for all the care that Marie received and finally thanks to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019