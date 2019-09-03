Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00
St. Joseph's Church
Marie Bateson Notice
BATESON On August 26th 2019
Marie
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard, loving mum of Frances, Philip
and Anne, dear mother-in-law of John and Mairead and a much loved nanna and great-nanna.
Requiem Mass at
St. Joseph's Church on
Monday September 9th at 10am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK or St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o and all inquires to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2019
