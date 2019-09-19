Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Glover

Notice Condolences

Marian Glover Notice
GLOVER (Nee Beardwood) On 13th September 2019, in Wentworth House, St. Annes, formerly of Park Drive, Lea,
MARIAN
Aged 86 years,
Widow of Colin, sister of Margaret and respected and loved
by her nephews and niece.
Funeral Service and Committal at The Park Crematorium,
Lytham-St-Annes, on Tuesday 24th September at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.