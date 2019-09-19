|
|
|
GLOVER (Nee Beardwood) On 13th September 2019, in Wentworth House, St. Annes, formerly of Park Drive, Lea,
MARIAN
Aged 86 years,
Widow of Colin, sister of Margaret and respected and loved
by her nephews and niece.
Funeral Service and Committal at The Park Crematorium,
Lytham-St-Annes, on Tuesday 24th September at 12.00 noon.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019