FELLOWES (Nee PLACE)
Marian It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Marian, who died after a short illness on 21st July 2019, aged 94.
Marian leaves behind her daughters, Linda and Marilynn.
Her Funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Monday 5th August 2019
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 25, 2019