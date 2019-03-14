|
|
|
CAUNCE MARIAN 82 Years.
Sadly passed away on
4th March 2019.
Mother to Neil,
Ian and Andrew (Dec).
'Love is a Bond that
Death Cannot Part,
Gone from our arms but
still held in our Hearts'
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 2.30pm.
Flowers are gratefully received and donations can be made in memory of Marian to
Sepsis Association UK
All enquiries to
Preston Coop
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More