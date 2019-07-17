Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
13:00
St Gregory's Catholic Church
Blackpool Road
Preston
Maria Higham Notice
HIGHAM Maria 11th July 2019
Aged 85 Years.
Devoted Mother to
George, Joseph and Sue.
Loving grandmother to all
her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Maria will be greatly missed by her son in law and daughters in law, family, friends and all
who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St Gregory's Catholic Church, Blackpool Road, Preston, on
Friday 19th July at 1pm followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, however donations are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK.

Further enquiries to
David Wilkinson Independent Funeral Directors,
311 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton,
PR4 6RJ.
Telephone 01772 811165.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019
