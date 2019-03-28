|
|
|
KIDD On 20th March 2019 in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
Margery Alice
aged 94 years
of Quernmore.
Beloved wife of the late John Kidd, loving mother of Lynda, John and Edwin, dearly loved mother in law of Maureen, Sonya and the late Dave and Mary and a much
loved and proud grandma
and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Quernmore Methodist Chapel on Saturday 30th March at
11am followed by interment.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for Heart Concern or Songbird Survival c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster LA1 1RX
tel. 01524 64023.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
