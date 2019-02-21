Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Margaret Wright Notice
WRIGHT On 17th February 2019, peacefully in Meadow Bank Nursing Home
Margaret Elizabeth
(Peggy)
aged 94 years
Beloved wife of the late
Alban Lionel, very dear mother of Ian, Irvin and Alison,
a dear mother-in-law of Geoff and Eleanor, much loved grandma to Hayley, Amy, Hazel and Rosie.
Also a devoted great grandma.
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
