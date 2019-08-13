WRENNALL The family of the late

Margaret Wrennall would

like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, messages of sympathy and donations to

Alzheimer's Society received following their recent sad loss.



Thanks to Doctors and Nurses at Whittle Surgery and the staff at Whittle Brook Pharmacy.

Special thanks to Dr Nichol and her staff at Royal Preston Hospital and the carers at Guardian Home Care for all their support over

the last few years.



Special thanks to Rev'd Eric Lacey for a fitting service and to the Pastor of St John's, Whittle for their ministration over the last few years. Also thanks to B. Livesey Ltd. for their dignified funeral arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019