Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
Margaret Whittle Notice
WHITTLE Peacefully in hospital
on 20th July 2019

Margaret
'Mags'
Aged 86 years.

The beloved wife to Eric,
much loved mum to
Mark, Peter & Chris,
mother-in-law to
Vicky, Diana & Karen,
loving grandma &
great grandma and sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 2nd August 2019
at 12.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Heartbeat' c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2019
