|
|
|
WARD On 21st February 2019
Peacefully in the care of the
Brambles Rest Home and with her family close by her side.
MARGARET
Aged 88 years
Devoted wife of
Eric Bell (deceased)
and Harvey Ward (deceased),
treasured mum to
Colin (deceased),
Alison, Susan & Judith,
and a loving grandma
& great grandma.
'A life of devotion,
a heart of pure gold'
Funeral Service on
Thursday 7th March 2019
at 11.00am
at Kingsfold Methodist Church,
Penwortham followed by
interment at Hill Road Cemetery,
Penwortham.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to
'Alzheimer's Society',
c/o the family
Inquiries to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More