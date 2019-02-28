Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00
Kingsfold Methodist Church
Penwortham
Margaret Ward Notice
WARD On 21st February 2019
Peacefully in the care of the
Brambles Rest Home and with her family close by her side.
MARGARET

Aged 88 years
Devoted wife of
Eric Bell (deceased)
and Harvey Ward (deceased),
treasured mum to
Colin (deceased),
Alison, Susan & Judith,
and a loving grandma
& great grandma.

'A life of devotion,
a heart of pure gold'

Funeral Service on
Thursday 7th March 2019
at 11.00am
at Kingsfold Methodist Church,
Penwortham followed by
interment at Hill Road Cemetery,
Penwortham.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to
'Alzheimer's Society',
c/o the family
Inquiries to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
