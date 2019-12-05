Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Margaret Walsh

Notice Condolences

Margaret Walsh Notice
WALSH On 30th November 2019.
Peacefully surrounded by
her loving family.
Margaret
Aged 59 years.
The much loved wife to Steven,
loving mum to Nicola & Kevin,
mother in law to Dave & Kayla,
mam-mar to Harry & Ruby,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 13th December
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to 'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
