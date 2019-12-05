|
|
|
WALSH On 30th November 2019.
Peacefully surrounded by
her loving family.
Margaret
Aged 59 years.
The much loved wife to Steven,
loving mum to Nicola & Kevin,
mother in law to Dave & Kayla,
mam-mar to Harry & Ruby,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 13th December
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to 'Cancer Research UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019