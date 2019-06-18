Home

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:30
St Leonard's Parish Church
Penwortham
Margaret Vinten Notice
VINTEN Margaret Rose
S.R.N., S.C.M., M.B.E. Died peacefully in hospital on
6th June 2019
aged 80 years.

Loving partner of Keith and
dearly loved mum of Sue.

Will be loved and remembered always by all her
family and friends.

Funeral service at
St Leonard's Parish Church,
Penwortham on Wednesday
26th June at 11.30am, followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium.

At the family's request mourning clothing is not necessary.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
British Heart Foundation or
c/o
the funeral director.

Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
