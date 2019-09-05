Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Clitheroe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Smith

Notice Condolences

Margaret Smith Notice
SMITH Margaret Stephens It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret, of Clitheroe,
aged 90 years, on
Sunday 1st September 2019.
The dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much loved mother of Karen and Rosalind, also a dear mother-in-law and nana.
Margaret died peacefully in her sleep after a short period of illness. We will say our farewells at a private family cremation and invite all her friends to celebrate her life at a Memorial Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Clitheroe, on Saturday September 21st at 11am.
Please wear bright
and cheerful clothing.

Donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.