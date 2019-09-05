|
|
|
SMITH Margaret Stephens It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret, of Clitheroe,
aged 90 years, on
Sunday 1st September 2019.
The dearly loved wife of the late Douglas, much loved mother of Karen and Rosalind, also a dear mother-in-law and nana.
Margaret died peacefully in her sleep after a short period of illness. We will say our farewells at a private family cremation and invite all her friends to celebrate her life at a Memorial Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Clitheroe, on Saturday September 21st at 11am.
Please wear bright
and cheerful clothing.
Donations in memory of Margaret if so desired may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019