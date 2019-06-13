|
|
|
SMITH (nee Dainty) Peacefully
On 9th June 2019
Margaret
Aged 94 Years
Beloved wife of Jack (deceased),
much loved mum of John, Frank,
Pat, Catherine & Peter,
loving mother in law, grandma,
great grandma and great great grandma and sadly missed by all her family & friends.
'If we could have one wish,
one dream that could come true,
we would pray with all our hearts,
for yesterday and you'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
Read More