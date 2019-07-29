|
|
|
SEED Peacefully on 18th July 2019, in Royal Preston Hospital.
MARGARET
(née Shorrock)
Aged 90 years, formerly of Greystock Avenue.
Much loved Mum of John, Peter, loving Grandma to Sarah, Amy, James and Alistair.
Loving Wife of the late Frank.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday, 5th August at 1.00pm. Family flowers only by request please, however donations in memory of Margaret are gratefully received to benefit The Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 29, 2019