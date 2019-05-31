|
|
|
SALISBURY Margaret Formerly of Grimsargh.
Died peacefully in Longridge Community Hospital on 27th May, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mum of David (deceased), dear mother in law to Debbie
and the much loved grandma of Antonia, Kayleigh, Will, Grace,
Kian and Sophie.
Funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust Ref: TH007 (To be forwarded to Longridge Community Hospital).
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge, Tel: (01772) 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
