|
|
|
Pugh Passed away peacefully with family by her side on 14th July 2019
at Brookside Care Home.
Margaret Ellen
'Pearl'
Aged 93 years.
Loving wife of Geoffrey (deceased),
mother of Geoffrey & Dennis,
dear mother in law
of Jean & Sheila,
a special grandma to all her
six grandchildren & partners
and nine great grandchildren.
'In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day'
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge
R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on
Friday 9th August 2019
at 11.00 a.m. followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019