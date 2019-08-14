|
|
|
MCGILLYCUDDY Peacefully on 11th August 2019
MARGARET ALICE
(ALICE)
Aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mum of Michael and Shaun and also a loving nana to Claire, Mark, Tom and Helen.
Always in our hearts
Funeral service will take place at St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Friday 16th August at 11.15am followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019