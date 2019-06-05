|
|
|
LARAWAY Margaret Peacefully at home on
31st May 2019, Margaret,
aged 79 years.
Loving wife of David,
dearly loved mum of Stephen and Judith, mother-in-law to
Heidi and devoted grandma
to Hannah and Daniel.
"Will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends."
Service at The Drive Methodist Church on Monday 17th June 2019 at 11.00am,
followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Rosemere Cancer Foundation"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
