|
|
|
LANG Margaret
'Peggy' Peacefully on 8th July 2019,
aged 92 years.
Loving wife to the late George, devoted Mother to Paul
and the late Susan, dearly missed Mother-in-law to Christine,
a much loved Grandma,
Great Grandma and friend.
Goodnight, God bless.
Peggy's funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday 22nd July at 3:15pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if so desired are being gratefully received and will benefit Help For Heroes.
All further enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road Ashton
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019