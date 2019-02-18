|
JACKSON Margaret Joan Of Lea, passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
on 6th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of the late Gerry Penney and Geoff Jackson.
Loving mum of Gail and her husband Gregg, cherished Nana of Trey. Sadly missed sister of Mick and Eileen. Loved sister-in-law to Norma, Des and Maureen. Preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth, step-father George and brother Tony.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, however Joan requested donations in lieu, if so desired, for
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Her final request was for everyone to wear bright colours to celebrate her life, however please feel free to come as you are and enjoy the memories.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
