Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jackson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Jackson Notice
JACKSON Margaret Joan Of Lea, passed away peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
on 6th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Devoted wife of the late Gerry Penney and Geoff Jackson.
Loving mum of Gail and her husband Gregg, cherished Nana of Trey. Sadly missed sister of Mick and Eileen. Loved sister-in-law to Norma, Des and Maureen. Preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth, step-father George and brother Tony.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 21st February at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, however Joan requested donations in lieu, if so desired, for
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Her final request was for everyone to wear bright colours to celebrate her life, however please feel free to come as you are and enjoy the memories.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices