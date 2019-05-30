Home

The Alty Funerals Service (Blackburn)
Broomfield House
Blackburn, Lancashire BB2 1XF
(012) 545-0324 4
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
14:00
Withnell Fold Methodist Church
Margaret Ingham
INGHAM Margaret Ann
(Née Nelson) Peacefully on 21st May 2019,
at Moorpark Nursing Home,
Margaret
aged 75 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Philip, a much loved mother of Claire, Jamie and Sarah, a dear mother-in-law of Jacinta and Stan, a devoted and loving grandma of Samuel, Joshua, Abygale, Grace, Thomas
and Niamh, and a dear
sister of Dorothy.
Margaret will be sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
A Service will be held at
Withnell Fold Methodist Church
on Monday 3rd June 2019 at 2 pm prior to cremation at
Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
Family flowers only,
or if so desired donations may be made in memory of Margaret to Alzheimers Research UK, sent
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.

Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel. 01254 503240 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
