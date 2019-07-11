|
|
|
I'Anson On June 29th 2019
Margaret
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mum of Margaret and Julie, dear mother-in-law of Mick and John (deceased), loved nanny to Gary (deceased), Scott and Katie, loving great-nanny to Darrell and Holly, sister of Ronnie (deceased), Dorothy and Alauma. Also a dear aunt and great-aunt.
God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to rest".
Requiem Mass Our Lady and
St. Patrick's Church,
Walton-Le-Dale on
Wednesday July 17th at 10.00am followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations. if desired,
to Cancer Research UK or Alzheimer's Research Society c/o and all inquiries to:
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston
PR1 2UQ
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019