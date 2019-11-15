Home

Margaret Houghton

Margaret Houghton Notice
HOUGHTON Margaret Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 9th November 2019
aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Noel.
A much loved mum and grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Thomas Church, Garstang on
Wednesday 20th November
at 11.30am prior to burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be
made in memory of Margaret
to Guide Dogs
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 601600
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019
