HIGHAM (nee Marle) On 16th December 2019
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Laurel Villas
Margaret
Aged 79 years
Much loved wife of
Benjamin (deceased), devoted and loving mum of Steven & Susan, cherished grandma of Lee, Ben, Niall, Jenny & Niamh,
great grandma of Huxley & Buzz, loved mother in law of Beverley & Paul, sister of Harold & Derek, sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 24th December 2019 at 10.45a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019