HAYDOCK (Nee Rooney) On 22nd March 2019, at her home,
Margaret
The loving mum of Pat, Doreen, Norma (deceased), Diane,
Terry (deceased) and Robert (deceased), mother-in-law of Dennis, nan to Paul, Shannon, Tracey, Storm, Dean, Kerry,
Daniel and Zachary and great nan to Elise, Issy, Shannon and Liam, long time friend of Janet
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 1st April at 1.00 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2019
