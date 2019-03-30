Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Haydock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Haydock

Notice Condolences

Margaret Haydock Notice
HAYDOCK (Nee Rooney) On 22nd March 2019, at her home,
Margaret
The loving mum of Pat, Doreen, Norma (deceased), Diane,
Terry (deceased) and Robert (deceased), mother-in-law of Dennis, nan to Paul, Shannon, Tracey, Storm, Dean, Kerry,
Daniel and Zachary and great nan to Elise, Issy, Shannon and Liam, long time friend of Janet
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Monday 1st April at 1.00 p.m.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.