Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Margaret Hatton Notice
HATTON (nee Singleton)
Margaret Elizabeth (Meg) Peacefully on
10th September 2019 at
Chorley Hospital, aged 80 years.

The beloved Wife of the late Mike, much loved Mum to Andrew, Mel and Dan, mother-in-law to Rachel, Rob and Jayne, and Biba to Jack, Ollie, Kizzie, Sophie, Ben and Connor, also a dearly loved
Aunty Meg to many.

'Go gentle into that good night.'

The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September
at 1.30pm.
At Margaret's request please
feel free to wear a splash of
colour and not black.

Family flowers only please,
any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Renal Unit and
British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland,
PR25 2LH. Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2019
