Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
St Leonard's Church
Penwortham
Margaret Hartley Notice
HARTLEY Margaret
'Peggy' Passed away peacefully
on the 9th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John,
Loving mum of Stephen and
mother-in-law of Angela, proud and much loved nan of James and great grandma of Luke and Max.
Funeral service to take place at
12 noon on Tuesday 26th February at St Leonard's Church, Penwortham followed by the interment at Hill Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
All further enquiries:
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
