|
|
|
Halsall Margaret Margaret and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and generous donations
at this sad time.
Special thanks to Croston Park Home and the Doctors and Nurses at Chorley hospital for their kindness and care shown.
Thank you to the Rams Head for their hospitality and to
John Russell for his kindness
and lovely service.
And as always a final thank you to Neal Buckley and staff for
caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019