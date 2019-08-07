Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
14:00
St Oswald's RC Church
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Halsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Halsall

Notice Condolences

Margaret Halsall Notice
HALSALL Margaret
(Bunty Dobson) Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
aged 92 years on 31st July 2019
after a short illness.
Loving wife of Eddy (deceased), much loved mum of Margaret
and mother-in-law of
Brian (deceased).
A loving nan to Paul and Tracey, great gran and great great gran and dear aunt and great aunt.
Reunited
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service and interment at St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.