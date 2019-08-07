|
|
|
HALSALL Margaret
(Bunty Dobson) Peacefully at Chorley Hospital
aged 92 years on 31st July 2019
after a short illness.
Loving wife of Eddy (deceased), much loved mum of Margaret
and mother-in-law of
Brian (deceased).
A loving nan to Paul and Tracey, great gran and great great gran and dear aunt and great aunt.
Reunited
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service and interment at St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Friday 9th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019