Edmondson Margaret
(nee Seabrook) Of your charity please pray for
the repose of the soul of
Margaret
Aged 89 years
Peacefully at home on
5th December 2019.
A much loved Mum of Wendy, Grandma of Alice and
a friend to many people.
Margaret's funeral service
is to take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 12:30pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Margaret's memory are welcome and will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All Inquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Telephone 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019