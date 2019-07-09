Home

Margaret Dewhurst Notice
DEWHURST MARGARET ALISON Of your charity, pray for the repose of the soul of
MARGARET
who died fortified by the rite of the Holy Catholic Church, peacefully on Saturday 6th July at Royal Preston Hospital, aged 95 years.

The beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mum, nana, great nana and great great nana.

Requiem Mass will be held at Our Lady and St. Michael's R.C Church, Alston Lane on Saturday 13th July at 10:30am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 9, 2019
