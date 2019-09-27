|
|
|
COWLEY Margaret Peacefully at
Longton Nursing Home on
18th September 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mother of Tracey and Martin and loving Nanna.
Will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on 4th October 2019 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel:616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019