J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
14:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
CLARK Margaret Oriel
(Nee Brisco) Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Alistre Lodge Nursing Home, aged 83 years.
Beloved partner of Michael, much loved Mother of Alison and Paul and loving Nana and Great Nana.
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 5th July 2019 at 2 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to Princess Alexandra Home
c/o and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 1, 2019
