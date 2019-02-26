Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bradbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bradbury

Notice

Margaret Bradbury Notice
BRADBURY Margaret The family of the late Margaret Bradbury would like to say a heartfelt thank you to relatives, friends and neighbours who offered their condolences,
flowers, donations and cards
in memory of Margaret.
We must also thank St. Catherines Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support at Rosemere Ward for their kind and compassionate care in Margaret's final days,
St Gerard's Church provided a lovely funeral and we thank you sincerely for this. Thanks must also go to
B J Watson for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.