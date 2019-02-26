|
|
|
BRADBURY Margaret The family of the late Margaret Bradbury would like to say a heartfelt thank you to relatives, friends and neighbours who offered their condolences,
flowers, donations and cards
in memory of Margaret.
We must also thank St. Catherines Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support at Rosemere Ward for their kind and compassionate care in Margaret's final days,
St Gerard's Church provided a lovely funeral and we thank you sincerely for this. Thanks must also go to
B J Watson for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
