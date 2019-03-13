|
BILLINGTON On March 4th 2019
Margaret
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum of Scott and Glenn, dear mother-in-law of Sam and Paula and loved gran of Maddie, Luke, Harry and Macy.
God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "come to rest".
Requiem Mass,
St. Roberts Church, Catforth,
on Tuesday March 19th at 10am, followed by interment at
St. Andrews Church, Cottam.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to St. Roberts Church or Marie Curie c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
