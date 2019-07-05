Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00
St James Church, Lostock Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Bates

Notice Condolences

Margaret Bates Notice
BATES
(nee Stothert) On 28th June 2019.
Peacefully in Hospital

Margaret Mary
Aged 77 years

The beloved wife of
George (deceased),
step mum to Stuart & his wife Sue,
dear grandma to
Oliver, Daniel & Ben,
a much loved great grandma of Declan, Demi, Daley, Dottie & Ella,
loving sister to Judith (deceased), sister-in-law of Bill, dear aunt of Judith & William and great aunt
of Lottie & Charlie.

'A smile we will always remember,
a voice we will always recall,
a memory to treasure forever,
of one who was loved by us all'

Funeral Service at
St James Church, Lostock Hall
on Tuesday 16th July 2019
at 10.00 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Anthony Nolan Trust' and
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.