|
|
|
BATES
(nee Stothert) On 28th June 2019.
Peacefully in Hospital
Margaret Mary
Aged 77 years
The beloved wife of
George (deceased),
step mum to Stuart & his wife Sue,
dear grandma to
Oliver, Daniel & Ben,
a much loved great grandma of Declan, Demi, Daley, Dottie & Ella,
loving sister to Judith (deceased), sister-in-law of Bill, dear aunt of Judith & William and great aunt
of Lottie & Charlie.
'A smile we will always remember,
a voice we will always recall,
a memory to treasure forever,
of one who was loved by us all'
Funeral Service at
St James Church, Lostock Hall
on Tuesday 16th July 2019
at 10.00 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Anthony Nolan Trust' and
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019