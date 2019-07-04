Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Mandy Webster

Mandy Webster Notice
WEBSTER On 1st July 2019
Peacefully at home
Mandy Marie
Aged 57 Years

The beloved wife of Paul, dearly loved mum of Kelly, Suzie & Wayne and a much loved mother in law and nanna

'Rest in Peace'

Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 12th July 2019 at
3.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019
