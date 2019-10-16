|
|
|
HOLDEN (Formerly Walker) On 13th October 2019
peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice.
Malinda Dorothy
'Linda'
Aged 88 years
Beloved wife of Eric (deceased) and Tom (deceased)
mother of Brenda, Barbara, Steven, John and Lesley,
step mum to
Tommy, Jack and Kevin
and a much loved mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
'Sadly missed.'
Funeral Service at St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church,
Bamber Bridge on
Tuesday 29th October 2019 at
2.30 pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019