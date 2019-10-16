Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malinda Holden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malinda Holden

Notice Condolences

Malinda Holden Notice
HOLDEN (Formerly Walker) On 13th October 2019
peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice.
Malinda Dorothy
'Linda'
Aged 88 years
Beloved wife of Eric (deceased) and Tom (deceased)
mother of Brenda, Barbara, Steven, John and Lesley,
step mum to
Tommy, Jack and Kevin
and a much loved mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
'Sadly missed.'
Funeral Service at St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church,
Bamber Bridge on
Tuesday 29th October 2019 at
2.30 pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.