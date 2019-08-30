|
|
|
YEADON On 22nd August 2019
Malcolm Abbott
Aged 77 years.
The beloved husband
of Doreen (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Alison & Susan,
father in law of
Stephen & Anthony,
dear grandad of Lisa & Nathan,
Andrew & Jessica, great grandad
to Erin, Jacob & Emilia.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th September
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019