Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Yeadon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Yeadon

Notice Condolences Gallery

Malcolm Yeadon Notice
YEADON On 22nd August 2019

Malcolm Abbott
Aged 77 years.
The beloved husband
of Doreen (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Alison & Susan,
father in law of
Stephen & Anthony,
dear grandad of Lisa & Nathan,
Andrew & Jessica, great grandad
to Erin, Jacob & Emilia.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th September
at 11.30 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Dementia UK'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.